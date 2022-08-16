The new NFL season isn’t far away, and Jackson Mahomes has marked the occasion by being filmed acting just as annoying as ever.

Jackson, who is the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has developed a pretty negative reputation for himself among NFL fans over the last few years.

The 22-year-old’s TikToks haven’t always gone down well with die-hard American football followers, and these days his mere presence is enough to put some people off.

That appeared to be the case in an unnamed club, after Jackson was caught on camera clashing with members of staff in footage posted to Twitter.

It’s not clear what he did to attract the ire of both club organisers and police, but arguing why she shouldn’t be getting kicked out certainly isn’t the best way to prepare for pre-season.

It’s not the first time that Jackson has been involved in a clash with members of staff at a club. He previously hit out at a Kansas City bar and allegedly tried to shame them for not accommodating “very large group”.

“The service is absolutely terrible and the servers are so rude," he wrote on his Instagram.

In response, the cocktail bar named SoT posted a since-deleted statement on social media saying: “We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business.”

@jacksonmahomes Who’s ready for my game day TikToks again? Tag who I should collab with!

So, Jackson is well and truly back, and he also had a fractured interaction with fans on Twitter recently.

“Im at a weird place in my life, all grown up, just graduated college, what do I do next?,” he wrote on Twitter, inviting followers to reply with their suggestions.

Unfortunately for Jackson, he wasn’t expecting the responses to be quite so frank.

“Get a job,” one wrote, while another said: “Stop making those dumb*** TikTok's...”

Yikes.