Back in September, YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul built up hype around a potential fight with boxing great Anthony Joshua by sharing private texts he received from the sportsman, in which AJ warned Paul he is “gonna be fighting for your life”.

Well, now, the fight’s been confirmed, with both fighters and streaming giant Netflix announcing the bought will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on 19 December.

Paul shared the news by telling his fans to “get ready to see the unthinkable”, while Joshua said of his opponent, “he’s loco mhen”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight, and what we know already.

How and where can I watch Paul vs Joshua?

It’ll be available on all Netflix plans – at no extra cost - from 8pm ET (5pm PT or 1am GMT). It will comprise eight rounds.

Those interested in giving it a watch can log into their Netflix account and find it on the home page, where they can also tap a ‘Remind Me’ button to be notified when the event has gone live.

What is the weight for the fight?

The fight will be a professional heavyweight bout.

What are the latest odds?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many betting sites are pointing towards a win for Joshua, according to a roundup of betting odds by aggregator OddsChecker.

For example, Bet365 has odds of 1/9 for Joshua; William Hill places it at 1/14, and Betfred is offering odds of 1/12.

That’s compared to odds of 11/2, 7/1 and 9/1 for Paul respectively.

When is the first press conference?

A press conference has been scheduled for this Friday, with Paul vowing to "square [Joshua] up".

How are fans reacting to the announcement?

Broadcaster Piers Morgan commended Jake Paul on Twitter/X, writing that it is a “proper fight”:

Another social media user joked that the “Simpsons did it already”, sharing a picture of a weakened Homer Simpson on the brink of facing a knockout blow:

And a third pointed out that the fight is happening because YouTube stars “Joe Weller and Theo Baker sparred in a gym”, which prompted influencer Olajide “JJ” Olatunji to get involved and call out Jake Paul after his first fight:

Meanwhile, sports journalist Chris McKenna said the match being billed as a professional fight is “a stain on the sport”:

Only time will tell when it comes to who will be victorious, with the big fight just over a month away…

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.