Jake Paul reveals private texts from Anthony Joshua as UK fight buzz grows

Anthony Joshua has warned Jake Paul to be very careful what he wishes for — in a private text the YouTuber-turned-boxer has now shared.

Paul revealed the message in a recent interview, claiming to Sun Sport: "He said, 'I can't wait to fight. You're gonna be fighting for your life and you'll know the feeling that I've gone through.' Or something like that."

“That was the last one,” the 28-year-old American added.

The exchange came after Paul began mocking Joshua’s recent losses in the ring earlier this year — a taunt that clearly didn’t go unanswered.

Paul, who’s been pushing for a mega-fight in the UK, said he’s eager to face Joshua in front of a hostile crowd.

“I love walking into the lions’ den,” he said. “So me vs Anthony Joshua, 100,000 people chanting ‘f**k Jake Paul’ would be pretty fun for me.”

Speaking at his post-fight press conference after beating former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr by unanimous decision,Paul said: "I'm definitely not a heavyweight, but I'm still gonna take the challenge. You look at Deontay Wilder; he was beating these guys weighing 215 pounds, he's like 6ft 6in or something, but anything is possible.

"Anthony Joshua is an insane fight, but I want that challenge."

He went on to confirm that the pair had been exchanging direct messages for some time.

"He wants to make it happen," he continued. "He called me up and it's looking very likely for next year."

You should also read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.