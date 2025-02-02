Jake Paul has been a professional boxer for five years, and has now revealed who in this time has been his biggest opponent in the ring so far.

The 28-year-old influencer turned professional back in 2020 and in this time has fought in 12 bouts, winning 11 of them (seven of them by knockout), with his one loss on this record.

In his most recent clash, "The Problem Child" faced boxing legend Mike Tyson in the ring at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in November last year, and 65 million people watched the livestream on Netflix where Paul ultimately defeated the 58-year-old Tyson via unanimous decision.

But according to Paul, this wasn't his most challenging fight, as he reflected during an appearance on the "Ring Champs with Ak & Barak" podcast which opponent was the toughest.

When asked by the podcast co-host "What was the hardest punch you ever faced?" Paul had a name in mind - Tommy 'TNT' Fury.

“Probably Tommy," he admitted. "I think more so his timing, right? I think timing is more important than anything. Like, Tyron [Woodley] was strong, Mike Tyson was strong, but Tommy had better timing and placement of punches.”



- YouTube youtu.be

Paul's only loss on this boxing record came when he fought Fury back in February 2023, where "TNT"landed 302 punches compared to Paul's 157 and in the end the British boxer won by split decision.

Could we see a rematch between the two?

Possibly, since in December last year Fury called out Paul for a rematch after he cancelled his fight with Darren Till.

"Right, so I've just woke up and seen Logan Paul talk on his podcast yet again about how I don't want to fight Jake and that I'm running scared. I've seen Jake tweet the other day about how he offered me x,y,z on Netflix. I just wanted to come on here and say that no one here is running from this fight," Fury said.

"I beat you once already, I handed you your first loss. The minute you stepped up and fought a real boxer, you lost fair and square.

He added: I can give you a second loss, that’s not a problem, but let’s talk some serious numbers down the phone. If you want to get in touch, you know where I am. It’s as easy as that. I can come back after a year and beat the pair of you [Jake and brother Logan].”

Paul responded on X. formerly Twitter: "What [an] absolute muppet. Buddy you just pulled out of a fight for the 3rd time. You have ZERO credibility."

“I offered you $8M dollars and you ran away from it. And now you got dumped by Molly [...] and still can’t call a shot without your dad. GTFOH [get the f*** out of here]," referring to Fury's split from partner Molly-Mae Hague.

Though nothing has come from this yet so we'll just have to wait and see if there are any more developments...

Elsewhere, Paul American: Release date, storyline, and what we know about Logan and Jake Paul’s new HBO reality show, and Paul is meant to be fighting McGregor, but he called out someone else.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.