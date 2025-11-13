'Hunger Games type of s**t': MMA star slams slated UFC fight at the White House

An MMA fighter has slammed the idea of a UFC event taking place at the White House in an expletive-filled and honest answer about the potential upcoming event.

Despite suggesting that he is “not really even that political”, Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC) CEO Dana White has been extremely chummy with US president Donald Trump – so much so that he is helping to bring Trump’s wish to host a fight on the grounds of the White House to fruition on the “UFC White House” card.

The potential card could take place next summer to mark the 250th birthday of the US. While many seem keen to take part, one fighter has slammed the idea as being like something out of the Hunger Games.

In an appearance on the In The Arena MMA podcast, professional MMA fighter Brandon Royval made his thoughts on the situation crystal clear when he was asked about it.

Royval responded: “Oh no, I don’t give a s**t about fighting at the f*****g White House. I want to fight in front of big crowds, bro. It’s like, how big [a crowd] can the White House even have [compared] to a stadium? Is that s**t outside too?”

He went on: “I don’t give a f**k about any of our political figures right now, and to fight in front of them just seems like some f*****g Hunger Games type of f*****g s**t. I don’t give a f**k to fight in front of a bunch of f*****g billionaires and rich people that f*****g could give a s**t less about me. Probably throwing parlays … I want to fight in front of people that are Raw Dawg fans, are fans of MMA, and that can relate to me.”

Royval continued, explaining that he would feel uncomfortable fighting in front of people who have emboldened ICE agents to arrest people who look like him.

“F**k all these politicians. In my opinion, I don’t give a f**k about impressing any politicians, I don’t care about the presidents, none of them. I really don’t f*****g want to go fight in the White House, if I’m being honest. And honestly, I’m too Mexican-looking. ICE is f*****g suspiciously arresting motherf*****rs and, I don’t know, who knows? Next thing you know, I’m in Mexico, I don’t even speak Spanish and s**t.”

According to reports , the White House card could be expected to take place on 14 June 14 2026, however, no fights have officially been confirmed.

