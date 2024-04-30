Much speculated rules for Jake Paul v Mike Tyson fight finally confirmed

After much speculation about the nature of their bout, it's been confirmed that Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson will be a professionally sanctioned fight.

The result will go on their official records - seemingly putting to be rumours about the fight.

During a previous interview, Tyson stated that he believed it would be an exhibition bout. However, Paul confirmed that the fight will be a professional match.

Writing on Twitter/X, Paul wrote: “Mike Tyson wanted it to be a pro fight. Netflix wanted it to be a pro fight. So I agreed to make it a pro fight. Winner takes all.”

Not only that, but after much discussion (and derision) online from boxing fans, the official rules have been confirmed.

The fight is a professional fixture, which means there will be no headguards worn by fighters as previously rumoured. Also, fighters will be wearing 14oz gloves.

There will be a maximum of eight rounds lasting two minutes each, with knockouts permitted.

It comes after Paul made a key admission about his upcoming fight with Tyson , saying he is 'scared' of who he's fighting. Tyson previously admitted he is 'scared to death' of the upcoming fight himself.

Getty Images

The former world heavyweight champion, who will be 58-years-old when the fight happens, is fighting Paul, 27, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20 and it will be the first ever live boxing broadcast on Netflix .

Speaking about the fight, Paul said: "It's very 50/50 but to the people that don't think I'm going to win, I'm younger, faster, sharper and can hit at the same levels that he can and be able to take his punches.

"I am a little scared, because it is Mike Tyson, and when I look across the ring, I'm just going to have a 'wow' moment where I'm actually going to fight Mike Tyson.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings