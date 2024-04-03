Mike Tyson reveals massive Jake Paul fight detail

Mike Tyson has revealed a massive detail about his upcoming fight with YouTuber Jake Paul.

The former world heavyweight champion, who will be 58-years-old when the fight happens, is fighting Paul, 27, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20 and it will be the first ever live boxing broadcast on Netflix.

It's already the most talked about fight of 2024 so far and it's still three-and-a-half months away.

There has been all sorts of speculation surrounding the rules of the fight, including rumours about protective headgear and gloves being bigger than the standard 18 oz.

Paul slammed these rumours as 'absurd' with one of the organisers confirming there will be no headguards.

When asked about this on Fox News, Tyson dismissed speculation immediately and revealed the fight will be an exhibition.

He said: "Not true at all. Listen, this is called an exhibition but if you look up exhibition, you will not see any of the laws we are fighting under. This is a fight.

"He's come a long way from YouTubing - listen, I saw him doing weird dances when he was 16, that's not the guy I'm going to be fighting.

"This guy is going to come and try and hurt me which I'm accustomed too and he's going to be greatly mistaken."

Tyson said he's taking the fight very seriously and he's training hard to beat Paul.

"I train every day, I take it serious - it's the whole day, I get up in the morning, do the work, then the gym, strength and conditioning and then it starts all over again," he said.

Tyson was then asked about what's motivating him to fight again.

"Whatever I'm afraid to do, I do it. Anything I'm afraid of, I confront it," he said.

"Right now, I'm scared to death, but as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it's reality and in reality, I'm invincible.

"I have to have these feelings to fight - without them, I would never go into the ring."

However it comes after recently reports that the fight could be 'cancelled' altogether if Tyson doesn't pass a medical test which he is required to take because of his age.

