Mike Tyson makes major change ahead of Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson has spoken about his preparation for the upcoming fight against Jake Paul, and there’s a key change he’s making as things step up.

The boxer is facing Paul, 27, in a fight that will be streamed on Netflix on July 20. By the time the fight takes place, Tyson will be 58.

The fight is coming to Netflix pay-per-view and takes place at the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Tyson has been sharing some footage of him training, showing off his speed and intensity in the ring with clips of him sparring.

He’s now announced that he’s making a change to allow him to primarily focus on his boxing – he’s chosen to end his podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson to really dedicate himself to the process.

The podcast has welcomed guests like Joe Rogan and his next opponent Paul.

Speaking on the final episode uploaded recently, he said: "Ladies and gentlemen, these are my final recordings of Hotboxin. This is my next chapter in life, please enjoy the following social on my website for my next venture. I love you all."

It’s another statement of intent from Tyson, who is preparing for his first fight since an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

While the boxing match is still months away, there’s been so much speculation around the rules of the fight.

It was previously rumoured that the fight would involve protective headgear and heavier gloves, which sparked ridicule online.

One of the promoters involved – Nakisa Bidarian who is a business partner of Paul’s with Most Valuable Promotions – recently rubbished the claim about the headgear, and Paul himself recently spoke about the rumours..

Dismissing them in no uncertain terms, he said: “It’s so sad that millions of people believe that.”

Speaking on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, he added: “It’s f***ing absurd. First of all, obviously, none of that’s true… They’re so f***ing stupid. Anyone who believes that sh*t should not be allowed to vote.”

“It’s sad. We live in a f***ed up world. Humans are getting more and more stupid every single day. It’s crazy, bro.”

