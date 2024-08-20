Football fans are rejoicing that an absolutely iconic character in Jamie Vardy is back in the Premier League and on his return, he wasted no time in getting up to his old tricks again.

Leicester City's first game back in the top flight after winning Championship promotion last campaign was against Tottenham Hotspur at home on August 19.

The visitors completely dominated the first half with Pedro Porro firing Spurs ahead to lead 1-0 at the break.

Tottenham had chances early in the second half but the Foxes pulled an equaliser out of nowhere with the effervescent Vardy heading home unmarked from close range after being found by an Abdul Fatawu cross.

Vardy also missed a golden chance to put Leicester ahead before being subbed off in the 79th minute ahead of the game finishing 1-1.

He seemingly got stick from the Spurs fans and defender Cristian Romero as he left the field but in typical Vardy fashion, he didn't let that go quietly.

He pointed to the Premier League badge on his shirt and put a finger up to signal 'one' and then pointed at the Spurs fans and made a 'zero' gesture with his hand, reminding the Spurs faithful he's won a Premier League title and Tottenham are yet to do so.

That wasn't all that Vardy was spotted doing during the game either.

As the players came out for the second half, he was spotted downing a can of Red Bull before taking to the field again.

Vardy also threw two fingers up at Romero and could be seen telling him to "f**k off" twice before being substituted.

And football fans on social media absolutely loved it.

One said: "It's great to have him back in the Premier League."

Another said "you can't really argue with any of those points".

One claimed he has a bigger legacy in the Premier League than England captain Harry Kane...

Another simply said: "Respect."

One applauded the "proper s**thousery" on display.

Another proclaimed him as a "Premier League legend".

One agreed with that, also calling him a "legend".

Another said they "missed this guy".

One said: "The PL is so back."

And another posted a "cinema" gif.





