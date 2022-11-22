A Scottish-Australian player at the World Cup is turning heads for his name rather than his moves on the pitch - because he has the very odd nickname of 'Cumdog'.

Jason Cummings is a professional footballer representing the Australia national team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Many Socceroos supporters would love to see the big personality start a game at the tournament, but in the meantime the 27-year-old's eye-catching nickname is setting tongues wagging worldwide.

So, why is Cummings called the Cumdog?

In a September Q+A hosted on the Socceroos' official Instagram, Cummings said it was a nickname he earned while he fought a professional wrestler called Grado at the Scottish football club Hibernian.

"He came in and he was giving it the big one, so I chucked on the spandex, put 'Cumdog' on the chest and I battered him," he said.

“The rest was history. Everyone’s called me Cumdog since then but now I’m in Australia, everyone is calling me the Cumdingo. So the Cumdog or Cumdingo, no problem.”

While he was born and raised in Scotland, he is eligible to represent Australia at an international level because he holds dual citizenship through his Aussie mother.

He explained: “Scotland never qualify for World Cups. I always had in the back of my head, coming to Australia and playing for the national team. I love Australia. It’s an honour to be here. Obviously, with my mum being born here and stuff, and my brother being here, we’ve always had a nice soft spot for Australia. Even my mum’s house is full of Australia merchandise. It’s a big part of our family.”

He recently joined the A-League Men with Central Coast Mariners and scored on his international debut in September.

