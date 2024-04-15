New England Patriots star JuJu Smith-Schuster is usually known for his exploits on the pitch but was recently caught with his pants down off it - literally.

The 27-year-old wide receiver's Snapchat wasn't that well received and was deleted off the social media platform quickly.

That's because it appears JuJu accidentally posted a picture of his penis on his story.

He shared a selfie with him in a car with a woman driving as part of a number of posts.

JuJu was active on his Snapchat on April 13 sharing several pictures from when he was out to dinner.

Another video posted to his story appeared to show him walking with his girlfriend.

But the nude pic was seen by a number of followers before it was taken down. However, it soon began to circulate on social media.

JuJu won Super Bowl LVII with Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 before joining the Patriots on a three-year multi-million dollar contract in 2023.

But it's reported he had just 260 receiving yards and one touchdown in 11 games last year.

JuJu was drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft by Pittsburgh Steelers, where he would go on to spend five years of his career.



His 2018 season remains his best so far, as his 1,426 receiving yards and seven touchdowns landed him a Pro Bowl nod.

He's understood to have made more than $31million in career earnings

JuJu holds the NFL records for the youngest receiver with 1,500 receiving yards and the only player to score two or more touchdowns of 97+ yards.

