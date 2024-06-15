Tributes has been paid on social media after it was announced that Kevin Campbell has died at the age of 54.

The former Arsenal and Everton striker was one of the most prolific goal scorers in English football in the 90s and 00s.

Campbell came through Arsenal's youth set-up in the late 80s and scored a total of 149 goals in all competitions at club level.

His friend and former teammate Ian Wright wrote a tribute on social media with pictures of their time together on the pitch, saying: “Till we meet again my friend. I love you so much.”

Former club Arsenal added in a statement: “We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness. Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.”

Campbell also played for Nottingham Forest, Trabzonspor, West Brom and Cardiff during his playing career, which lasted from 1988 to 2007.

Tributes have been paid for Campbell since the news broke on Saturday (June 15).





























































