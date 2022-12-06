KFC knows a thing or two about grilling and roasting, only it’s chicken that they normally focus on, not footballers.

The fast food chain has surprised social media users by going in hard on Cristiano Ronaldo’s rumoured transfer to Saudi Arabia on Twitter.

The Portuguese forward is currently doing a decent job of ruining his legacy after throwing a strop during an interview with Piers Morgan and having his contract cancelled at Manchester United.

He’s a free agent and as-yet-unconfirmed reports have emerged linking him with a (very) lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Spanish publication Marca has reported that Ronaldo has agreed a move which will see him earn £173million per season from January. It has yet to be officially confirmed.

Now, KFC of all places has slammed the 37-year-old in a viral tweet.

The brand didn't hold back KFC/Twitter





The chain’s official UK Twitter account responded to a post about Ronaldo’s rumoured move and commented: “Decent back up to Aboubakar tbf.”

It’s a reference to Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar, who currently plays up front for Al-Nassr. Clearly, the brand doesn't see five-time Ballon D'or winner getting in the team ahead of him if he was to move.

We have to say we didn’t have Ronaldo vs KFC down as a feud in 2022, but there we are.

Al Nassr forward Aboubakar celebrates scoring for Cameroon against Brazil Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It comes after Ronaldo hit out at Manchester United’s manager Erik ten Hag and the owners in an explosive tirade last month.

In a statement on leaving the club, Ronaldo said that he “loved” United and their fans, but that it was time for a “new challenge”.

“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early,” Ronaldo said. “I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

