Kyllian Mbappe's English accent both impresses and baffles fans

Football fans have been left both impressed and baffled after hearing France star Kylian Mbappe speak English in an interview.

Mbappe is likely to be one of the stars of the Euros if France live up to their tags as one of the favourites heading into the tournament in Germany.

It will be his first tournament as captain of his national side and in an interview with CNN, he said he's going all out to win it to add to his France honours of the World Cup win in 2018 and the Nations League win in 2021.

He said it's really important to him to be the leader of France.

Mbappe said: "It's going to be an amazing experience, for sure, another opportunity to write history of my country so I'm going to be ready and, of course, it's going to be really difficult.

"Everybody knows how tough it is to win the Euros and because all of the teams are very strong, we can see the group that we have is something crazy but we are ready for that.

"I want to win the Euros, I have to be honest, it's the only one I'm missing with the national team.

"It's my first competition as captain, so it’s really important for me and it's always important for the country and we want them (the fans) to be proud of us."

However, it's not what he said but how he said it which has people talking online.

Football fans appear to be both impressed and baffled by his accent after seeing the interview.





































