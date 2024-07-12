Spain's Lamine Yamal denied 'generational s**thouse' moment on Mbappe

Spain starlet Lamine Yamal has been branded a "generational s**thouse" on social media after almost brutally trolling France star Kylian Mbappe.

In a clip shared on X / Twitter, Yamal was heading to do post-match interview duties after Spain beat France 2-1 on July 9 to book their spot in the final of Euro 2024.

He was seen carrying a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mask - there's been a long-running joke that Mbappe would not look out of place as part of that particular quartet and there have been endless memes about this.

But what appears to be a Spanish official spotted Yamal was carrying it and quickly took it off him before the world's media could see what he had planned to do with it.

Spain beat France 2-1 in their Euros semi-final but had to come from behind to do so.

Randal Kolo-Muani opened the scoring for France inside the opening 10 minutes with Mbappe registering the assist.

But that lead was short lived as Yamal cut in from the right and delivered an incredible curler into the top corner from outside the box with just over 20 minutes gone before Dani Olmo fired Spain into the lead less than five minutes later.

That would end up being the decisive goal of the game as Spain nullified France to progress to their first final at a major tournament since Euro 2012.

Spain's opponents will be England after they beat The Netherlands 2-1 in their semi-final on July 10.

Xavi Simons opened the scoring from the Dutch before Harry Kane equalised through a controversial penalty.

Ollie Watkins then fired home in injury time as England reached their second consecutive Euros final.

England play Spain in Berlin on July 14.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.