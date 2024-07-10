The incredible story behind Lamine Yamal's baby photograph with Messi

Baby photos of Lamine Yamal being held by Lionel Messi for a charity photoshoot have resurfaced after the 16-year-old Spanish star fired his country into the final of Euro 2024.

Yamal scored a stunning strike in Spain's 2-1 win over France on July 9, booking Spain's first final at a major tournament for 12 years and becoming the youngest ever scorer at the Euros in the process.

The final, on July 14 against either England or The Netherlands, will be played a day after Yamal turns 17.

But when he was six-months-old, as Messi was just starting to emerge as a superstar in 2007, Yamal was held in the Argentinian star's arms.

The photos got attention again after Yamal's father recently reposted them on Instagram with the caption: "The beginning of two legends."

It's reported the photos were taken as part of an annual charity drive between UNICEF and local newspaper Diario Sport.

Yamal's family won a raffle to have their baby's photo taken with one of Barcelona's stars which turned out to be Messi.

Lionel Messi bathes a six-month-old Lamine Yamal / Joan Monfort, AP Photo





One photo shows Messi bathing Yamal as he looks on out of the tub with a rubber duck in the foreground.

Messi and Yamal's mother, Sheila Ebana, bathe the six-nonth-old / Joan Monfort, AP Photo





Another shows Messi and Yamal's mother, Sheila Ebana, bathing him in the blue bathtub as he smiles.

Messi holds a six-month-old Yamal in his arms / Joan Monfort, AP Photo

And another shows Messi holding Yamal in his arms who seems rather content.

These were just some of the shots taken during a photo shoot in the visitors' dressing room at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium.

We all know what Messi has achieved in the world of football and Yamal's own rise has been meteoric.

In April 2023, Yamal made his debut for Barcelona against Real Betis in La Liga aged 15 years, nine months and 16 days, becoming the fifth youngest player to ever play in the Spanish top flight and the youngest Barcelona player since 1922.

He quickly became a first-team regular in the 2023/24 season, making 50 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants.

Yamal was selected to be a part of Spain's Euro 2024 squad and has played in every match for his country so far - he's started all but one game and the one he missed out starting on was the 1-0 win over Albania, when head coach Luis de la Fuente rotated as they had already qualified for the knockout rounds.

Yamal is not even 17 and he's already scored three times for his country in 13 appearances.

