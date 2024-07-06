Jordan Pickford has become an instant meme thanks to his heroics in England's Euro 2024 quarter-final win over Switzerland via a penalty shootout on Saturday.

England laboured to a 1-1 draw with the Swiss which went the distance in Dusseldorf, meaning that penalties were the only way that the game was going to be decided.

However, despite England's poor record at penalties it was a relatively stress free affair for fans of the Three Lions as England scored all five of their penalties with Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold all cooly converting their spot kicks.

Unfortunately, one player had to miss and that dishonour went to Manchester City's Manuel Akanji, whose shot was saved by Pickford but not before a few mind games from the Everton shot-stopper, who had the predicted direction of the Swiss penalties on his water bottle.

To celebrate Pickford's efforts for his national team many have been creating memes for England's number one.





























On a more serious point, Pickford has saved a penalty in every shootout that he has participated in for England.

England will now play the Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesdays in the semi-finals.

