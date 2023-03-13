Laura Woods has brutal response to Spurs fan who told her to 'bore off'

Arsenal-supporting football pundit Laura Woods has single-handedly shut down a Spurs fan online.

In a Twitter exchange that has since gone viral, one Tottenham supporter told Woods to "bore off" before calling her a "woke Arsenal b****". The comments came after Woods celebrated her team's 3-0 win against Fulham on Sunday (12 March).

In response, Woods savagely hit back, "Insulting me still won’t make your team fun to watch, Julian," which was immediately flooded with people in hysterics.

Boxer Leon Mckenzie responded: "Although you shouldn’t even reply, to foolishness….I actually enjoy the humour when you do," while another joked: "'Got re-tweeted and owned by Laura Woods' I think Spurs fans count that as a trophy."

A third person praised Woods, writing: "Can’t believe the crap you have to put up with but fair play for batting it off in such style."

Piers Morgan even chimed in with laughing emojis and a thumbs-up.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Speaking about the win, Mikel Arteta said: "Really happy, it's a really tough place to come against a well-organised team. I think we dominated the game, we created so many chances, we kept a clean sheet - which was really important. And we won the game in a convincing way so I'm very happy.



He added: "To me, it does push me to the limit. In the Premier League, 1-0 or 2-0 is not enough, with 3-0 the game changes. There is still a lot to play for in the second half and we dropped the level a little bit in the first few minutes.

"I think the boys had an outstanding performance against a really tough opponent. Today it's a day to praise them."





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.