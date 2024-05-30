Red Bull already rule out big money Leeds United signing

Just hours after Red Bull was announced as a minority shareholder in Leeds United, the energy drinks company has already ruled out a big money move for a top Dutch sportsman.

Addressing rumours Formula One world champion Max Verstappen was being linked with a move to the Championship club, Red Bull's F1 X / Twitter admin cooled talks of him switching sports in a tongue-in-cheek post.

The Tweet said: "Just to put an end to the rumours... @Max33Verstappen will NOT be joining @LUFC for their 2024/25 season ❌"

Verstappen is understood to be quick through the middle, unplayable on the half-turn and excellent at corners.

It comes after Leeds United announced a new sponsorship deal with Red Bull which sees the energy drinks company become a minority shareholder and the front of shirt sponsor for next season and beyond.

Red Bull has become a major player in the world of sport - it's most renowned venture is the Red Bull Formula One team, which currently holds both the driver and constructor trophies, and it's the only company to have two teams on the grid with Racing Bulls too, currently known for sponsorship reasons as Visa Cash App RB.

It also owns a number of football teams, such as German side RB Leipzig, Austrian team Red Bull Salzburg, MLS side New York Red Bulls and Brazil's Red Bull Bragantino.

But fans have gone into meltdown about the new deal on social media, with some concerned as to what the future could hold for the Yorkshire football club with this agreement in place.

The Athletic reports at this stage, Red Bull will not be given a seat on the club's board and that changing the club's name, shirt colour or stadium name will not be open for discussion.

