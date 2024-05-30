Leeds fans fear club name change after Red Bull deal: "Don’t sell the club to them"

Leeds United have announced a new sponsorship deal with Red Bull which sees the energy drinks company become a minority shareholder and the front of shirt sponsor for next season and beyond - but fans are in meltdown about it.

Red Bull has become a major player in the world of sport - it's most renowned venture is the Red Bull Formula One team, which currently holds both the driver and constructor trophies, and it's the only company to have two teams on the grid with Racing Bulls too, currently known for sponsorship reasons as Visa Cash App RB.

It also owns a number of football teams, such as German side RB Leipzig, Austrian team Red Bull Salzburg, MLS side New York Red Bulls and Brazil's Red Bull Bragantino.

Using Leipzig as an example, the team is not the most popular in Germany because of the amount of money the energy drinks company has pumped in to get the side competing at the top end of the table and in European competition, with some believing the club has not earned its newfound status.

Some German fans say the club has no soul because of this - but RB Leipzig finished fourth in the Bundesliga this campaign and qualified for next season's Champions League.

It seems because of Red Bull's reputation in the sport, Leeds United fans are wary of what the currently minority shareholder stake could lead to.









In a statement, Leeds United said Red Bull will also become the club's exclusive energy drink partner with branding featured inside Elland Road and during the club's official media appearances.



Paraag Marathe, chairman of Leeds United, said: "As Chairman, our consortium of investment partners will be invaluable to me as we approach this important moment for the club, now and into the future.

"Red Bull's addition is a historic milestone that will further empower the club to reach its full competitive potential."

Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull CEO of corporate projects and investments, said: "The ambition to bring Leeds United back to the Premier League and establish themselves in the best football league in the world fits very well with Red Bull.

"We look forward to the partnership and are optimistic and energised about the future."

The Athletic reports at this stage, Red Bull will not be given a seat on the club's board and that changing the club's name, shirt colour or stadium name will not be open for discussion.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings