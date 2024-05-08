Lewis Hamilton leaves Kendall Jenner screaming and swearing at Miami GP

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton left Kendall Jenner screaming at the Miami F1 GP at the weekend.

Jenner was invited for a Hot Lap with the seven-time Formula One world champion in a Mercedes sports car.

Hot Laps are held at Formula One events - they're when a professional driver takes invited guests for a lap of a track in a sports car.

This one took place on the Friday (May 3) after the only free practice session of the weekend and with Hamilton qualifying in 12th for the sprint race.

During the full video posted by Formula One on YouTube, Jenner warned Hamilton he had "nothing to prove to me, I know you're a good driver".

Hamilton replied: "I can't believe we haven't done this."

The pair fist bumped before Hamilton started a lap of the Miami circuit in a Mercedes sports car.

Jenner screamed, sweared, sweated and smiled her way through the first lap as Hamilton ragged the car around the track, showing off the speed of the car, his late braking abilities and drifting around corners.

He then decided to drive another lap, saying "you can't come all this way for one lap" before showing off those skills once more - complete with donuts this time around too!

At one point, Jenner shouted: "We have the Met Gala on Monday!"

Hamilton pulled up after the second lap and when Jenner got out the car, she said she "screamed the whole time".

The pair hugged afterwards with Jenner saying "that was so fun, sorry for screaming".

During the event, Hamilton would go on to classify 16th in the sprint race after finishing eighth on the road - he was given a 20 second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

And after qualifying eighth for the main race, he then produced his best result of the 2024 season so far to finish sixth.

British McLaren driver Lando Norris won his first ever race in his 110th Grand Prix at the event.

