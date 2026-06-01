Lion-themed public art trail brings World Cup fever to England fans

Seventeen giant lion and lioness sculptures have been unveiled in London as England fan fever ramps up before the World Cup.

Ushering in a summer of international football, fans will have the chance to track a pride of colourful near life-size lion statues sprawled across Westminster throughout the summer.

London Heritage Quarter’s Pride In The Quarter – a new free public art trail showcasing individually-designed sculptures – encourages fans to celebrate England football’s stories, culture and communities before the start of football’s largest international men’s tournament on June 11.

Stars of the game Harry Redknapp and Fara Williams presented the first of the sculptures on Monday morning against some of London’s most famous backdrops including Buckingham Palace, Trafalgar Square, Westminster Cathedral and the Houses of Parliament.

One of the lions at the base of Nelson’s Column (Ben Stevens/PA) PA Media - Ben Stevens

The busts also pay homage to the women’s team’s 2025 European Football Championship glory, with a Lionesses’ crest-inspired lion at the base of Nelson’s Column in Trafalgar Square and other sculptures celebrating the rise of the women’s game.

Visitors exploring the trail can also discover colourful statues dedicated to London’s multicultural identity, Pride and the city’s underground system.

Emphasising the importance of fan support to the England squad’s chances of success, former football manager Redknapp said: “When England is heading into a big summer, every little bit helps in uniting the nation and building that sense of belief.

“The trail is a great way to get everyone behind the team, create a real buzz in the capital and hopefully play a small part in making this the summer we finally bring the trophy home.”

The busts pay homage to England teams over the years (Ben Stevens/PA) PA Media - Ben Stevens

Williams said she hoped the trail would capture the attention of even non-England fans. The Lionesses’ most-capped player added: “Football isn’t solely about what happens on the pitch, it’s a part of culture, and people want to be involved in different ways.

“For me, this is about giving fans, families and anyone exploring the city a chance to connect with the game in a more meaningful way especially with such a big summer ahead for England.”

Further sculptures include references to the River Thames, the Underground and the Blitz.

The statues will be on display until August 10 and later be sold at auction to fundraise for Westminster-based homelessness charity The Passage.