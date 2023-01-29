Liverpool fans point finger at Klopp's decisions following Brighton defeat

Liverpool fans have criticised their manager, Jurgen Klopp's substitutions after the team crashed out of the FA Cup following a 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

The FA Cup holders had taken the lead at the Amex Stadium following a Harvey Elliott goal in the first half but Roberto De Zerbi's team managed to equalise before half-time thanks to a deflected shot that went off captain Lewis Dunk.

The tie looked to be heading for a replay but a superb injury-time strike from in-form Japanese winger Karou Mitoma saw the Seagulls claim victory and march into the last 16 of the competition, eliminating the Reds in the process.

Considering the game was lost in the final seconds, fans immediately began to scrutinise Klopp's tactics during the game especially the second-half substitutes which saw the likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez brought on.

























This result, further compounds Liverpool's disappointing season which currently sees them sitting ninth in the Premier League having already lost six games this season.

Meanwhile, the FA Cup loss coupled together with their EFL Cup elimination means that the only real chance of silverware this season is the Champions League. Their next fixture in that competition is against Real Madrid on February 21st, the team that they lost to in the 2021 final.

Their next game is against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on 4th February.

