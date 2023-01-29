Logan Paul amazes WWE fans with 'unbelievable' mid-air collision in Royal Rumble

Influencer turned combat athlete Logan Paul stunned wrestling fans on Saturday night when he pulled off an incredible high-risk spot during the WWE men's Royal Rumble match.

27-year-old Paul only made his wrestling debut last year and has already wowed fans and critics with his performances, having already run rave reviews for his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns in November.

Paul entered at number 29 in the Royal Rumble in what was only his fourth wrestling match ever and immediately made headlines with an unbelievable mid-air collision with fellow WWE star Ricochet.

Both wrestlers were standing on the apron on opposite sides of the ring and after a brief bit of trash talking both decided the best thing to do was springboard off the top rope at the same time in the slim chance that it might work out for them.

It did not, as both men crashed down to the ground after their bodies crashed into each other with a sickening thud but the crowd seemed to enjoy it, which is all that matters in the world of wrestling really.

Paul wasn't done there as he then eliminated former WWE champion Seth Rollins from the Royal Rumble having made it all the way to the final four.

Sadly for him, a dream opportunity to headline WrestleMania wasn't meant to be as he was dumped out by eventual winner Cody Rhodes, lasting just over 10 minutes in the match overall.

Paul's collision with Ricochet has already gone viral, racking up more than 140,000 views on WWE's YouTube channel in just a matter of hours.

One ecstatic fan wrote: "One of the most amazing collisions I have ever seen in the rumble match. The balance, timing and accuracy for both Ricochet and Logan Paul to hit each other in the middle of the ring wasn’t easy to do. Huge props to them as they executed it perfectly."

Another said: "It's honestly crazy to see that Logan Paul can actually pull off something like that with Ricochet of all people. It actually shows that he is quite well-suited for something like this"

A third added: "I think we can all agree that Logan was built for this sport! He's only just started and has already shown such talent in this wrestling entertainment field. Gotta hand it to him!"

