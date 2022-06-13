The biggest news in the football world today is the confirmation of Erling Haaland joining Manchester City – but it looks like the Premier League might have made a blunder during the announcement.

The current champions announced the signing of the hugely talented youngster from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal, having triggered a €60m (£51m) release clause in his contract.

We know that the new signing is almost guaranteed to score a bag load of goals at his new club – and now it looks like we also know which club he’s likely to make his debut against.

The official Premier League twitter account seemed to accidentally leak the first Man City game of the season on the social media site.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The account replied to Man City’s post about the signing of Haaland by writing the word “Bournemouth” alongside an hourglass emoji.

It’s since been deleted, but it looks like the cat might be out of the bag.

Did the Premiere League just give us a peak at Thursday's fixture announcement? Twitter

The list of Premier League fixtures will officially be unveiled on Thursday, but we might have already been given a sneak preview.

Bournemouth are back in the top flight after security promotion from the Championship last season and they could have a very tough start on their hands.

Whoever City are playing, Haaland will surely be one of the players to look out for this year.

He scored 86 goals in 89 games during two-and-a-half seasons at Dortmund, and the move to City sees him follow in his father’s footsteps. The Norway international’s move comes 22 years to the day that his father Alf-Inge joined City in 2000.

Haaland said: “This is a proud day for me and my family. I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons.

“You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep [Guardiola] is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.

“I want to score goals, win trophies, and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.