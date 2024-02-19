Man Utd fans have discovered teammates' hilarious nickname for Hojlund

Footballers are used to getting the mickey taken out of them from opposition fans, but it turns out they’re just as likely to get flack from their own teammates.

Manchester United fans are only just realising the nickname striker Rasmus Hojlund has been given by his fellow players.

The Danish forward has been on a great run of late, scoring 13 goals since joining United from Italian side Atalanta for £72m last year.

The 21-year-old posted on Instagram after scoring in United’s win over Luton over the weekend.

Plenty of people shared their support for Hojlund, but the comment that most caught the eye was Johnny Evans who wrote: "Class Millsy."

Instagram/rasmus.hoejlund





For the unaware, the comment refers to Australian singer Sean Millis, whom Hojlund has been unfairly compared to this season on social media.

Millis is well aware of the comparison and has been making videos comparing himself to Hojlund over recent times, even dedicating a song to him while wearing a United shirt in one clip.

@sean.millis This one’s for you Hojlund ❤️ #manutd #hojlund #waitingonamiracle #seanmillis #singing





He even travelled to England to watch a game, being widely shared on TikTok in the process.

Evans’ comment on Instagram has racked up more than 5,000 likes. One wrote on social media reacting to the comment: “Hojlund getting called ‘Millsy’ by his teammate is too good.”

Another said: “Evans calling Hojlund Millsy has finished me.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel