After 15 games and more than 1000 minutes of football Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has finally scored his first Premier League goal and many people are crediting the strike to the positivity of his TikTok lookalike.

The 20-year-old Denmark international has struggled to find form in front of the net since moving to United in the summer but has been praised for his hard work elsewhere on the pitch and has scored five goals in the Champions League.

Hojlund managed to open his Premier League account on Boxing Day evening netting the winner in 82nd minute as the Red Devils pulled off a remarkable comeback to beat high-flying Aston Villa 3-2 despite being two goals down.

While Hojlund's efforts have been appreciated by United fans, rival supporters have mocked him by comparing him to 2023 The Voice Australia contestant Sean Millis resulting in the singer's 'Waiting on a Miracle' song going viral.

Rather than ignore the memes Millis, who has a rare genetic disorder called 'Hunter syndrome,' has embraced the memes and turned them into positive messages for Hojlund.

Before United's game with Villa, Millis posted a motivational video for Hojlund telling him: "A goal is a goal."





Whether Hojlund saw the video or not is regardless as it clearly did the trick with Millis reacting on his Instagram stories, writing: "Let's go Rasmus Hojlund. What a miracle goal."

Many have since said that Millis's videos and brand of positivity have helped Hojlund break his duck in the Premier League.













Hojlund will be hoping the miracles continue and get their season back on track when they face Nottingham Forest away at the City Ground on Saturday.

