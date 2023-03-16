Man Utd fans call for staff member to get a raise following witty trolling of Guardiola

Manchester United’s social media admin had a little fun at the expense of Pep Guardiola, and all to do with his unexpected admiration for Julia Roberts.

The Manchester City manager gave a bizarre press conference after his side’s 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, where he spoke about the actress and mentioned her visit to Old Trafford several years ago.

Guardiola also called himself a “failure” because the Oscars-winning actress chose to support United instead of City and called Roberts one of his three idols in life.

Guardiola said: "I am a failure in the Champions League. If I win the Champions League three times in a row I will be a failure. I have three idols in my life. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts. These are my three idols.

The manager revealed his admiration for the Pretty Woman actress Getty Images

"Julia Roberts years ago came to Manchester - not in the 90s when [Sir Alex Ferguson] was winning titles and titles and titles. She came in the period where we were better than United, in these four or five years, right?”

He went on: "And she went to visit Man United. She didn't come to see us. That's why even if I win the Champions League it will not compare for the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn't come to see us. Even if I win the Champions League it will not compare to this disappointment I had."

It was all a bit weird, and now United have hit out at the manager with a cheeky post on social media referencing Roberts’ visit to Old Trafford.

The post included pictures of the actress on the Old Trafford pitch, with the caption: "Throwing it back to when Julia Roberts visited Old Trafford.”





It was well received by United fans online, with one saying: “Good tweet, admin.”

Another added: “Did we change admins recently? Because I’ve never seen United’s admin this witty!

“This admin deserves a raise!”

