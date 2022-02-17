The Olympics has brought us plenty of icons over the years, from Jesse Owens to Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps and even Eddie the Eagle – and now, there’s another in the form of US curling star Matt Hamilton.

He’s caused quite the stir at the Winter Olympics in Beijing this year, rocking up on the ice with a signature mullet and killer moustache.

The 32-year-old is also getting noticed for his flamboyant dress sense, which has seen him win over plenty of new fans online.

Not only has he been skating about on a pair of incredible Paul Rodriguez Nike SB Dunks, he’s also been spotted wearing Rick & Morty socks.

An Olympic hero is born Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Even more impressive is the fact that Hamilton is growing his luscious locks for charity.



The athlete is raising money for a brain cancer research charity and has already received thousands on his way to his target of $10,000 (£7,387).

Drippy looks, a killer 'tache and his skills playing one of quirkiest sports of all time have all the ingredients to create an icon of the Beijing games and people are very much on board with it - including one of the biggest stars on the planet.

Even the Rock is a fan of Matt's, after commenting on his “focus, flexibility & hair”.

























Hamilton seems to know just as much about trainers, as he does about curling too.



He converted a pair of Nikes from the collection of skateboarding champion Rodriguez into curling shoes by attaching a gripper on one sole and a slider on the other.

He even took to a Reddit thread to talk about his unique shoes, saying: “For anyone wondering, they are indeed the ‘what the p-rod’s’ and I did have them altered for curling.

“Teflon on the left shoe for sliding, a soft rubber attached to the right for grip, and a toe-dip (tough toe) on my right shoe to reduce drag while sliding.”

Despite his killer look, Hamilton couldn’t help the USA team to a medal, after being beaten in the semi-final by Team GB on Thursday.

Team GB are now guaranteed at least a silver medal after knocking out the defending champions.

