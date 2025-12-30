Red Dead Redemption 2 insider gives major update on next gen port rumours

A renowned gaming leaker has doubled down on claims about Red Dead Redemption 2 getting a next gen port, including a Nintendo Switch 2 release.

Rumours of Red Dead Redemption 2 getting native PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, along with a Switch 2 release, have been circling for a while. It's expected if it happens, the next gen release would see the game run up to 4K and 60fps.

NateTheHate has claimed on a number of occasions the port is in the works and while there are no new specifics, he recently doubled down on this.

Replying to someone asking him if there is an update on the port, NateTheHate said: "RDR2 is coming to SW2 [Nintendo Switch 2]. Rockstar will announce it when they are ready."

Back in November, when Rockstar announced Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare would be getting a next gen port as well as a mobile one, NateTheHate posted: "This doesn't negate RDR2 happening."

Further replies from NateTheHate said: "I said I was told it would come a few months after SW2 launch - which is info from the start of 2025. GTA 6 has since been delayed and Rockstar does whatever they want. Release timelines can change.

"Was told about RDR2, specifically. I can't imagine my contacts confused RDR1 for RDR2 but will try to get an update."

NateTheHate's most recent X / Twitter post seems to be the first time he's addresses this since.

A next gen port for Red Dead Redemption 2 has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

