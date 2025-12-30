US president Donald Trump was caught in a hot mic moment complaining about not winning the Nobel Peace Prize to Benjamin Netanyahu .

It is no secret that Trump covets the Nobel Peace Prize , which has been won by four of his presidential predecessors, including Barack Obama.

But, despite his controversial repeated claim to have ended eight wars , Trump lost out on the award to Venezuelan political activist María Corina Machado in October.

Months on, and it seems the wound is still raw after Trump was caught complaining about not winning the award to Israeli prime minister Netanyahu, who was among those who nominated Trump for the award.

On Monday (29 December), the pair met at Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago resort and it was there that Trump was captured talking about it.

While seated around a table, Trump could be heard telling Netanyahu: “35 years of fighting and they stopped. Do I get credit for it? No. They gave the Nob[el] … I did eight of them. India, how about India and Pakistan? And then, so, I did eight of them. And then I’ll tell you the rest of it [later].”

“Hey, the FIFA Peace Prize is a close second,” someone joked.

Another said: “Don’t you have to actually ACHIEVE peace somewhere first?”

Someone else said: “What a freaking baby. What an embarrassment.”

“A loser through and through,” argued someone else.

While Trump may not have won the Nobel Peace Prize, to the surprise of nobody, he was awarded the newly created FIFA Peace Prize .

