MMA star slams 'embarrassment' Jake Paul after Mike Perry win

Michael Bisping didn't hold back in his criticism of Jake Paul, branding him an “embarrassment” to boxing for not going up against “real boxers”.

The 45-year-old former professional mixed martial artist turned commentator slammed Paul following the social media star-turned-boxer's win against Mike Perry.

Paul defeated the current BKFC and former UFC fighter with a TKO in the sixth round, and now his boxing record is 10-1.

In his YouTube video reacting to the clash, Bisping shared that he was "behind” Perry ahead of the fight but believes the fight - which he called a "s***show" - should never have happened in the first place due to the size and weight difference between the two fighters.

He claimed that Paul "cherry-picks these opponents that are way smaller and less experienced."

"Coming into this fight, I think myself, the whole fight community, everyone was behind Mike Perry, but the reality was he was too small," Bisping said.

YouTube/Michael Bisping and Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

"There are weight classes in boxing, in combat sports for a reason. Jake Paul was about twice the size of him. The weight difference is going to be insane.

He continued: "Well done Jake Paul if that's what you want to see. That was a farce. That was ridiculous. That fight should never have even taken place in the first place because it was a s*** show."

At the weigh-in on Friday, Paul missed weight initially but in the second attempt he weighed in at 200lbs - 3.4lbs heavier than Perry.

Bisping went on to criticise Paul's technique inside the ring.



“He was all over the place,” he said. “His feet were crossing all over the place, he was swinging, it was wild, it was reckless. It wasn’t a technical performance.”

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.