Jake Paul teased online for new 'Cast Away' hairstyle

Jake Paul recently debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram with social media users teasing him for it and one saying it looks like Tom Hanks' character in the film Cast Away.

27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul recently posted four new photos on the social media site with the caption: "Haven't been posting much just been locked in living that island life, training to fight Mikey, and working on my new project launching soon."

The first photo shows Paul with girlfriend Jutta Leerdam, a Dutch world champion speed skater who also won a medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The second shows Paul's haircut up close in a beach pic, with the third and fourth showing Paul writing away and playing chess, all of which with his new hairstyle.

There have been a number of comments on the post about the new style, including one that says he looks like Tom Hanks' character Chuck Noland in Cast Away.

Cast Away is an American survival drama film from 2000 in which Hanks gets stranded on a desert island after his plane crash-lands into the Pacific.



Jutta herself commented on the post saying: "Help."

Logan also further commented on the post: "Lookin good kid."

heybigmike said: "Golden retriever ahhhh haircut."

chadteppo said: "Dude, your hair looks incredible."

findingmarcos said: "HELL YES BROTHER."

kdm.rem said: "Get a haircut and a beard trim starting to look like Tom Hanks in Cast Away."

xlife_co said: "Bro cut those locks bud."

Others said they had seen Paul recently and his hair wasn't that long, seemingly implying he might be wearing a wig.

This summer, Paul and 57-year-old former professional boxer Mike Tyson are due to take each other on as part of Netflix’s first live boxing event on July 20 at the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

