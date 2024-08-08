MyKayla Skinner pleads with Simone Biles after receiving death threats

MyKayla Skinner has pleaded with Simone Biles after receiving “death threats” following the “feud” between the former Team USA gymnastics teammates.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games have seen Biles become the most decorated US gymnast in history. Winning gold, Biles posted a picture on Instagram captioned, “Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions”, referencing comments made by former teammate Skinner in a since-deleted video.

The disagreement began when retired gymnast Skinner criticised the current-day US gymnasts, claiming that, “besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be”. She also called into question the work ethic of the current crop. Biles claimed Skinner “blocked” her on social media after her Instagram post.

While that may have seemed like the end of the story, Skinner claimed she has since been receiving “death threats” and has called on Biles to ask her fans to stop the abuse.

In a video on Instagram, Skinner revealed what she has been going through.





She said: “Things have really gotten out of hand lately…Watching people cheer on the bullying, which has led to threats of physical harm to me, my husband, and our daughter, is disgusting.

“So, please at this point, I am just asking for it to just stop for the sake of my family because enough is enough.”

Skinner apologised for “poorly articulating” her comments about the work ethic of the new generation of gymnasts.

She argued that Simone’s Instagram caption fuelled “another wave of hateful comments” including “death threats” to her and her family.

“So, to Simone, I am asking you directly and publically to please put a stop to this, please ask your followers to stop,” she pleaded.

Elsewhere in the clip, Skinner said she messaged every member of the US gymnastics team apologising. She claimed only Biles responded, saying she was “proud” of her.

