Tributes continue to pour in for Queen Elizabeth II, and one of the most moving moments so far took place ahead of the third test between England and South Africa at The Oval.

While all the football is cancelled, it was confirmed on Saturday that the cricket would resume on Saturday.

Ahead of the first ball of play at 11am, there was a minute of silence before a moving rendition of the national anthem sung a capella by soprano Laura Wright.

The capacity crowd of 20,000 joined in for a spontaneous singalong in the Queen’s memory, which left fans with ‘goosebumps’.

The moment sparked a big reaction from fans both at home and inside the ground, especially as the event marked one of the first major sporting events to take place after the news of the Queen’s death was confirmed on Friday.

The official account of supporters group the Barmy Army posted a video of the moment, adding: “God Save the King. Goosebumps.”

Another wrote: “I don't normally watch Mens Test cricket but watching England take to the field with the crowd standing in absolute silence, to the [minute] silence and then a rendition of the new anthem God Save The King was absolutely spine tingling and impeccably done.”

Laura Wright delivered a moving rendition of the anthem Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty

One more added: “IMO this is why football should have been allowed this weekend. Fans holding a 2 mins silence for our passing Queen and then singing the national anthem would have been something to behold. Very moving to see this at the cricket just now.”

The action is underway at the Oval, as the decision was made for the cricket to go ahead along with Premiership Rugby fixtures, Super League games and the BMW PGA Championship golf tournament at Wentworth.

The official mourning guidance, published by the Government on Friday morning, stated there was no obligation on sports organisations to cancel or reschedule events. However, the UK’s football authorities opted to postpone all domestic fixtures planned for this weekend.