She became one of the biggest talking points in the world of sport over the weekend, and now the ‘drunk woman’ from Wimbledon has given her own side of the story.

Nick Kyrgios made headlines after calling out a fan who distracted him during the Wimbledon men’s singles final against Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

It led to an argument with umpire Renaud Lichtenstein, he referred to a woman he believed to be drunk and said: “She’s distracting me during my serve in a Wimbledon final, she’s drunk out of her mind sitting in the first row.”



He added: “I know what one it is. It’s the one in the dress who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks.

“She’s talking to me during the points. She’s speaking to me between the points. I told you respectfully, she’s talking to me during the point.”

The Australian was less than impressed on Sunday Julian Finney/Getty Images

Now, the woman has been named as Polish lawyer Ania Palus and the 32-year-old has spoken about her experiences on Sunday.

Palus was temporarily ejected from Centre Court and was later allowed back in after having been given water by members of staff.

She also claimed that she only had two drinks, and was cheering for Kyrgios.

"He always says the crowd is against him and I wanted to show we were for him, I wanted to encourage him,” Palus told The Sun.

"I only had one Pimm's and one rosé. It's the temperature for me, I had no hat. I'm really sorry."

Djokovic beat the Australian Kyrgios in the final to secure a fourth successive Wimbledon title with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) win.

