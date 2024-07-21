Oscar Piastri's mum's hilarious comment watching son win Hungarian F1 GP

Oscar Piastri's mum made a hilarious comment while watching her son win his first feature length Formula One race at the 2024 Hungarian GP.

The Australian started the Grand Prix second on the grid and got the jump on his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris into the first corner.

From there, Piastri led for most of the race but he was jumped by Norris in the final round of pit stops; the Brit was given priority so that McLaren could cover other drivers and secure a one-two finish for the team.

Norris was told to give the place back at his own convenience and it looked for a while like he was going to pull away and take the win for himself, especially as he opened up a six second lead late on.

But Norris eventually obliged and allowed Piastri through with just three laps left to take his maiden F1 race win.

Midway through the GP, Piastri's mum Nicole made a brilliant comment on X / Twitter.

She's become something of a social media star since seeing her son reach the pinnacle of motorsport, first racing for McLaren in 2023, for her humour and wit usually at the expense of her son.

And Nicole simply posted: "Longest. Race. Ever. 😫"

After Norris leapfrogged Piastri in the final round of pitstops, questions were asked if Norris would concede the position, especially as Piastri was told he had to close the gap that had built.

Norris was repeatedly asked to give the place back and it looked as though he would ignore team orders but Norris eventually gave way, even though he kept pushing Piastri right to the very end.

Max Verstappen jumped to second just after the race start but had to give a place back to Norris to avoid getting a penalty.

Lewis Hamilton completed the podium in a distant third after surviving contact with Verstappen late in the race; Verstappen finished fifth on the road but faces a post-race investigation for that collision.

