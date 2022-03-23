UFC fans have been hailing Paddy Pimblett as the new ‘king’ of the sport after his biggest victory to date over the weekend – and now it looks like his next fight will be against food poverty.

The 27-year-old has spoken about his plans for the future and he’s revealed that he hopes to ‘make more money than Conor McGregor’ so that he can give back to his home city of Liverpool.

Speaking in a press conference after his win over Kazula Vargas at UFC London, the fighter – nicknamed 'Paddy the Baddy’ – said: “I’m from Liverpool. My city keeps me grounded.

“I do hope I end up earning as much money as Conor McGregor. I’m going to give back to my city. No child in this city would ever eat from a food bank ever again.”

The number of people using food banks grew in the UK has increased alarmingly over recent years, going from 41,000 to 1.2 million people between 2010 and 2017.

“I’m going to give back to my city and something I’ve been planning on doing over the last few months is setting up my own charity,” Pimblett added.

“I think after this fight I’m going to get it done.”

Fans praised him on social media following his comments, with one saying: “Absolute legend. Might have to start saying I'm Scouse instead of English myself.”

Another added: “Haven’t really followed Paddy but him talking about food banks n that has earned a fan from me.”

Pimblett now has 18 wins and 3 losses in the UFC to his name and is emerging as one of the biggest names in the sport.

Meanwhile, he already seems to have a good idea of someone he wants to take on – and it’s probably not anyone you'd expect.

The Liverpudlian has taken the unusual step of challenging 'bully' Mark Zuckerberg to a fight after having his Instagram banned twice in the past.

After his victory on Saturday night, Pimblett was asked by Michael Bisping who he’d like to fight next and his answer was pretty clear.

"Mark Zuckerberg. I'm sick of you. You know what I mean, I'm sick of you," he said. "For all I do is help charities, and help people with mental health problems. You are the biggest bully in the world."

