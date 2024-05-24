Patrick Mahomes is one of the most successful athletes in world sport, but people are still taking time out of their day to body shame him.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has responded after people commented on a video of him walking to training.

The Chiefs began the offseason recently, and the clip has attracted unfair criticism from fans online – and now Mahomes has said that the harsh comments have “surprised him”.

Mahomes made an appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show and spoke about the trolling he’d seen online.

He also referred to another case which occurred during the playoffs last season, which saw him inundated with “dad-bod” comments.

“I guess people still haven’t realized that I don’t have abs,” Mahomes said on the show. “So I’ll continue to work on that.”





Mahomes went on to say that his backpack was “holding my shirt in”, and saying that he’ll wear looser T-shirts in future.

Frankly, the comments are ridiculous – and as someone who has won three Super Bowls in the space of five years, Mahomes doesn’t need to be told what an athlete should look like.

Mahomes playing for the Chiefs during the 2023 Super Bowl Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It comes after Mahomes broke his silence on Harrison Butker , following his teammate's controversial commencement address at Benedictine College.

The quarterback was asked to comment on Butker during a press conference where he described the kicker as a " "good person," but he added there are some things Butker said that he "[doesn't] necessarily agree with."

