Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader addresses Harrison Butker: "Stay in your lane"

A longtime Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader has mocked kicker Harrison Butker for his controversial commencement speech.

Stefanie Hillhouse, who was a cheerleader for the Chiefs for six years, accused Butker on TikTok of breaking company policy for his statements on women and the LGBT+ community.

During the speech Butker told the women in the room they had been sold "diabolical lies" and that they would find the most fulfilment being "homemakers".

Hillhouse said in her video, "I would assume we went to the same PR training." But quickly adds that what they were taught, "obviously left your f***ing brain when you went to go give that speech."

She specifically dives into Butker calling the Covid-19 pandemic a "fiasco", saying. "you know we had an entire f***ing PR training on Covid bro, we weren't supposed to talk about it."

Hillhouse also sarcastically suggests that after Butker's speech he should make use of the therapist offered to those employed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I do want to let you know that the Kansas City Chiefs offer a therapist," she said. "And I advise that you probably need to unpack that with both professionals."

Butker uses the phrase "stay in your lane" numerous times and Hillhouse told him to "take your own advice".

“Kick some balls around, stay in your fucking lane,” she said. “See ya later, co-worker!”

Whilst the Kanas City Chiefs haven't offered an official response to Butker's comments, the NFL's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, Jonathan Beane, told Peoplemagazine that Butker's "views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

