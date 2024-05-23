Patrick Mahomes breaks silence on 'good person' Harrison Butker

Patrick Mahomes has broken his silence on Harrison Butker, following his teammate's controversial commencement address at Benedictine College.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was asked to comment on Butker during a press conference where he described the kicker as a " "good person," but he added there are some things Butker said that he "[doesn't] necessarily agree with."

Butker received backlash over his speech at the graduation ceremony where he said women had been sold "diabolical lies" and that they would feel much more satisfied once they became wives and mothers. He also spoke about his wife, Isabelle, saying she, "would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."

"Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues,” Butker added. “Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values and media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder."

“I’ve known him for seven years and I judge him by the character he shows every single day and that's a good person," Mahomes said of Butker.

He added that Butker is "someone who cares about the people around him, cares about his family and wants to make a good impact in society."

“When you’re in the locker room, there’s a lot of different people from a lot of different areas in life and they have a lot of different views on everything,” Mahomes elaborated.

“There’s certain things he said that I don’t necessarily agree with, but I understand the person that he is and he’s trying to do everything he can to lead people in the right direction.”

The 28-year-old acknowledged that he and Butker "might not" have the same values but says he's going to judge him "by the character that he shows every single day."

To conclude, Mahomes said: "That's a great person, and we'll continue to move along and try to help build each other up to make ourselves better every single day."

Mahomes' comments come after fans unearthed an old clip of Mahomes on the Pat McAfee Showwhere he discussed his relationship with Butker, and revealed that he does not speak to his teammate.

“Honestly, I don’t talk to Harrison all year long, man. I just let him do his thing,” said Mahomes. “But I know if I can just cross that 40, man, if I cross that 40, he’s going to put it through there. I know if you saw in the game I got a little pressure, threw it short and knew Harrison was going to knock it through.”

Elsewhere, the NFL released a statement on May 16 in response to Butker's speech.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, said. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

