Wouldn’t it be nice if people celebrated the success of the England Women’s team, without feeling to need to frame it as part of a pointless debate?

Piers Morgan has been slammed online for turning the Lionesses’ semi-final victory over Sweden into an argument over gender.

Sarina Wiegman’s side recorded an emphatic win at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Tuesday night to secure a first major tournament final place since 2009.

But rather than just celebrate the result, Morgan needlessly made the semi-final about trans issues.

“Football’s coming home… to people who don’t identify as men!” he wrote.

It provoked plenty of weary responses, including Joe’s football account which simply asked: “Why are you like this?”

Morgan replied: “I’ll tell you why.. because we should be celebrating England’s women footballers for their gender-specific brilliance - but nobody’s even allowed to say what a woman is these days for fear of cancellation by the woke mob, and I want to mock that madness until it stops.”

Comedian Adam Rowe was one of the many people who took issue with the comments and wrote: “That’s just not true though is it. Loads of people are tweeting their joy and congratulations at England’s women’s team, calling them women and nobody but you is making it a Trans issue. Nobody. Nooooobody.”

Morgan replied: “Ok, let’s play a game. What’s a woman, Adam?”

He went on by replying to a montage of the England women’s team, writing: “Brilliant… (*Lioness: ‘a female lion.’)”

Morgan then replied to a follower who wrote: “Women's football is great... but we're in the 21st century! Why do we need women's football? Or men's football? Can't we have mixed teams?”

“Sure.. how many women would get into a mixed England XI?,” he said.

Thankfully, most people who watched the semi-final last night managed to enjoy the game without needed to start any sort of debate whatsoever.

After an unsure start, goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby secured their spot at Wembley on Sunday.

It ends a longer-than-decade run of defeats in the final four of major tournaments including the 2013 Euros and both the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.