Piers Morgan doubled down on his belief that Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest footballer ever on social media – despite the fact that Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup on Sunday evening (December 18).

Morgan has been chumming it up with Ronaldo over recent weeks, and even managed to play a part in the Portuguese forward leaving Manchester United.

The 37-year-old previously gave an exclusive interview to his TalkTV show where he laid bare all his grievances about circumstances behind the scenes at Old Trafford, and it resulted in him getting the boot from the club.

All eyes have been on Messi after he played a key role in Argentina’s win over France in the final.

It’s led many to end the decade-long debate about whether he or Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time, with many bestowing the title on Messi after he won the biggest prize of them all.

Morgan didn't let Sunday's result factor into his decision Getty Images

But Morgan is still going in to bat for Ronaldo, and won’t let Sunday’s result change his mind.

“Yes, I agree that settles the debate once and for all… @Cristiano is the [GOAT],” he wrote after the result, posting a GIF of Ronaldo.

If Sunday’s result doesn’t change Morgan’s mind, we guess nothing will.

It comes after one of the most dramatic games in World Cup history, which saw France come back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 after 90 minutes. The game then went to 3-3 during extra time, before Argentina won on penalties.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez proved the hero as Argentina scored all their penalties while France missed two. It completed Messi's destiny of becoming arguably the greatest football ever and won the one trophy that has eluded him in his final game for Argentina.

