Something nuts has been going on in the world of professional conkers (the puns are only just beginning) as the sport has been hit by a potential cheating scandal.

82-year-old David Jakins came, saw and conkered at the Men's World Conker Championships title in Southwick, Northamptonshire, England on October 13, his first win having competed since 1977.

He's known as King Conker (yes, really) and won several times by conking his opponent's nut with just one hit, including in the final itself, much to his opponent's surprise.

Alastair Johnson-Ferguson thought King Conker's win was bonkers and told The Daily Telegraph he raised concerns about this.

And Jakins was later found to have a brown-painted fake steel conker in his pocket.

David Jakins, known as King Conker, has become embroiled in a 'steel chestnut' scandal / Phil Noble, Reuters

Jakins laughed the claims off as nuts, saying he did not use them and only had it for "humour value".

St. John Burkett, a spokesperson for the Championships, told Sky News an investigation of a video suggested no foul play.

"We are currently minded to think that the win was fair and that the steel conker was kept in the pocket throughout but just need to complete the last parts of the investigation," he said.

"While Jakins put his hand in his pocket at the end of the match and indeed threw a conker from a different pocket into the crowd, he was very closely watched by four judges.

"It looks like it was absolutely impossible for him to cheat. We have got some various other testimony that indicates innocence."

Jakins was conked in the overall final though, falling to defeat to women's champion Kelci Banschbach, originally from America.

