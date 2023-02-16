Qatar have reportedly shared a bizarre change they want to see in Manchester if they buy Manchester United from the Glazers.

In November, it was confirmed the club was put on sale, with the Glazers expected to start looking at the offers as of Friday (17 February).

While British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chairman of chemicals company Ineos, is said to be interested, it is speculated that Qatar is in the lead.

Following hosting the 2022 World Cup, they are reportedly hoping to invest in a Premier League club – with Manchester United being their first choice.

As per reports from Matt Lawton in The Times, they have also pinpointed a niche requirement should they proceed to buy: More five-star hotels.

If Qatar is successful in buying United, the club becomes the third state-owned club in England, following the footsteps of Manchester City, owned by Abu Dhabi, and Newcastle United, owned by Saudi Arabia.

Gary Neville previously shared his take on the sale: "Manchester United and Liverpool, our two biggest clubs in the country are going to be sold in the next few months, it’s huge news.

"You’re fancying Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai, they’ve all been mentioned, and I think to me it comes down to no debt, no dividends, commitment to rebuild the stadium, rebuild the area around the stadium, the training ground. Rebuild the first team - invest heavily in the team.

"Commitment to the fans and making sure that they’re involved and it’s affordable, all of those things are really important, and whoever comes in has to meet that commitment to pledges, the manifesto."

