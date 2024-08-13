Raygun criticises Olympic's 'premature' decision to axe breakdancing from LA 2028

Australian break dancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn has slammed the decision to axe breakdancing from the Olympic Games.

36-year-old Raygun went viral on social media after her… interesting performance during the breakdancing competition that was having its Olympic debut at Paris 2024. The dancer even drew the attention of singer Adele who paused one of her shows to discuss the viral moment with the crowd.

Unfortunately for the Aussie star’s new fanbase, they won’t be seeing Raygun perform on the Olympic stage again as the sport has been dropped for Los Angeles 2028, where the summer Olympics will be held next.

It was a decision that was made ahead of the Paris 2024 games before Raygun became one of the most talked-about athletes. But she has been one of several break dancers to criticise the choice made by the International Olympic Committee.

“It was disappointing it was decided that it wouldn’t be in LA, particularly before we even had a chance to show it,” she said earlier this month.

“That was possibly a little premature. I wonder if they’re kicking themselves now?”

The Australian also took aim at some other Olympic sports and questioned why they are established in the games, when breaking is being removed after one appearance.

She argued: “What is an Olympic sport? What are the similarities between dressage and artistic swimming and the 100m sprint and the pentathlon?

“Breaking is clearly athletic, it clearly requires a whole level of dedication across a number of different aspects. It’s really bringing a new level of excitement.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings