Adele calls Raygun's viral perfomance "the best thing that’s happened in the Olympics"

Like us, Adele is also obsessed with the Australian breakdancer Raygun who went viral after competing at the Paris Olympics.

The singer was performing in Munich on Saturday (August 10) where she shared her thoughts on Raygun's interesting dancing moves which scored zero points (but she ultimately won the hearts of viewers).

“I have to ask you because it’s all that me and my friends have been talking about last night after the show and today. And I’m not saying anything [bad], I think it’s the best thing that’s happened in the Olympics the entire time," Adele said.

She then asked the 80,000-strong audience at the outdoor arena at Messe München: "Did anyone see the breakdancing lady yesterday from the Olympics?"

This prompted the crowd to cheer in response and the Someone Like You singer gave her thoughts.

"Now, I didn’t even know that break dancing was an Olympic sport these days, I think that’s f***ing fantastic. I really, really do.”

She continued: “I can’t work out if it was a joke, but either way, it has made me very, very happy,” she said of Raygun’s moves. “And me and my friends have been s****ing ourselves laughing for nearly 24 hours.

“I just wanted to know if you’ve seen it. If you haven’t seen it, please leave this show and Google it, because it is LOLs, it is so f***ing funny.”

Meanwhile, after becoming a viral hit, Raygun spoke about her performance.

“All my moves are original,” Raygun said, as per The Independent. “Creativity is really important to me. I go out there and I show my artistry.

“Sometimes it speaks to the judges, and sometimes it doesn’t. I do my thing, and it represents art. That is what it is about.

“What I wanted to do was come out here and do something new and different and creative – that’s my strength, my creativity.

She added: “I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best, the dynamic and the power moves, so I wanted to move differently, be artistic and creative because how many chances do you get in a lifetime to do that on an international stage

“I was always the underdog and wanted to make my mark in a different way.”

