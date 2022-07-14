Rio Ferdinand seemingly couldn't wait to talk about Raheem Sterling moving to Chelsea, as he filmed a video shirtless with his phone beneath him - but some fans thought it looked like he was having a sexual encounter.

On Thursday, Ferdinand, 43, reacted to the news that Sterling had moved from Manchester City to Chelsea on his football YouTube channel, FIVE.

However, some fans couldn't help but notice the awkward angle, back-and-forth motions, and shirtless Ferdinand made it appear he was caught mid-sex to comment on the news.

"Hold on, what did that breaking news catch [Rio Ferdinand] in the middle of exactly?," a Twitter user wrote.

"Rio's dirty talk in bedroom has room for improvement to be honest," Ollie joked.

The news of Sterling moving to Chelsea comes after the footballer spent seven years playing for Manchester City. Ferdinand praised Sterling for his impressive stats and move.

"From a team point of view he made the right decision 100 percent," Ferdinand said in his video for FIVE.

But on Twitter, Ferdinand's commentary was overshadowed by people's need to joke that the former footballer looked as though he was in the middle of something else.

"Rio Ferdinand's gone for the sex scene from Peep Show aesthetic here." A football Twitter account wrote.

"Rio talking about football while in missionary position," Mike wrote.

"POV: you're having sex with Rio Ferdinand but he's taken too much adderall," a Twitter user wrote.

