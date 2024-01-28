Who is in the 2024 Royal Rumble match?

The 2024 Royal Rumble event takes place Saturday, January 27th from Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida in the first major PLE show for WWE of the year, at sets the course on the 'road to WrestleMania.'

This will be the 37th annual Royal Rumble event and will feature both men's and women's rumble matches, as well as two other title matches on the card. As is tradition, the winners of their respective Rumble matches will earn a world title shot at the champion of their choosing at this year's WrestleMania.

Aside from the two rumble matches the only other two matches announced so far are a United States Championship match which sees Logan Paul defend against Kevin Owens and the 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a 4-way match against Randy Orton, LA Knight and AJ Styles.

In the rumble matches only 21 of the 30 competitors in the men's match have been confirmed. They are:

- Cody Rhodes

- CM Punk

- Shinsuke Nakamura

- Bobby Lashley

- Drew McIntyre

- Gunther

- Kofi Kingston

- Damian Priest

- Chad Gable

- Otis

- Akira Tozawa

- Santos Escobar

- R-Truth

- Carlito

- Grayson Waller

- Austin Theory

- Jimmy Uso

- Dominik Mysterio

- Finn Balor

- JD McDonagh

- Ivar

As is often expected in Royal Rumble matches there are always surprise entrants, be them debuts or returning legends, and this year is no different. So far rumours have suggested the likes of Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Sami Zayn, Gable Steveson, Rey Mysterio and Andrade could all show up.

Meanwhile, there are only 11 confirmed names for the women's match. They are:

- Bayley

- Nia Jax

- Becky Lynch

- Bianca Belair

- Maxxine Dupri

- Ivy Nile

- Alba Fyre

- Shotzi

- Zelina Vega

- Valhalla

MichinThe women's match can often be filled with more surprise entries than the men's match. This year's rumours include Sasha Banks, Naomi, Jade Cargill, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan.

