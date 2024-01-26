WWE Royal Rumble: All previous winners and records

The 2024 Royal Rumble takes place this Saturday in St Petersburg, Florida and will be the 37th annual time that the WWE have held the January tradition.
Although the Royal Rumble event often has other matches on the show, the Royal Rumble match itself is a rare, once-a-year show where seemingly anything can happen. The first match of this type was hosted in 1988 and a women's version of the match was introduced in 2018.
In a Royal Rumble match, typically 30 wrestlers (though the number can vary) enter the ring at timed intervals, usually 90 seconds to two minutes apart. Wrestlers are eliminated when they are thrown over the top rope and both of their feet touch the floor. The last wrestler remaining in the ring after all others have been eliminated is declared the winner.
There are three outliers in this. The first Rumble in 1988 featured just 20 wrestlers. In 2011, the field was, for one night, expanded to 40 wrestlers. In 2018 a rare Greatest Royal Rumble took place in Saudi Arabia featuring 50 wrestlers.
The Royal Rumble match is known for its unpredictability, surprise entrants, and memorable moments. The winner of the Royal Rumble match earns a title shot at WrestleMania, WWE's biggest event of the year, for either the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship, depending on their brand affiliation.
For those interested, here are all the winners of the previous Royal Rumble matches:
Men's Royal Rumble winners:
1988 - 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan
1989 - Big John Studd
1990 - Hulk Hogan
1991 - Hulk Hogan
1992 - Ric Flair
1993 - Yokozuna
1994 - Bret 'Hitman' Hart and Lex Luger
1995 - Shawn Michaels
1996 - Shawn Michaels
1997 - Stone Cold Steve Austin
1998 - Stone Cold Steve Austin
1999 - Vince McMahon
2000 - The Rock
2001 - Stone Cold Steve Austin
2002 - Triple H
2003 - Brock Lesnar
2004 - Chris Benoit
2005 - Batista
2006 - Rey Mysterio
2007 - The Undertaker
2008 - John Cena
2009 - Randy Orton
2010 - Edge
2011 - Alberto Del Rio
2012 - Sheamus
2013 - John Cena
2014 - Batista
2015 - Roman Reigns
2016 - Triple H
2017 - Randy Orton
2018 - Shinsuke Nakamura
Greatest Royal Rumble - Brawn Strowman
2019 - Seth Rollins
2020 - Drew McIntyre
2021 - Edge
2022 - Brock Lesnar
2023 - Cody Rhodes
Women's Royal Rumble winners:
2018 - Asuka
2019 - Becky Lynch
2020 - Charlotte Flair
2021 - Bianca Belair
2022 - Ronda Rousey
2023 - Rhea Ripley
Royal Rumble records:
Entry number with the most wins: Men's: 30 - 2007, 2008, 2016, 2022, 2023, Women's: 28 - 2019, 2022
Longest Time Spent in a Single Rumble Match: The record for the longest time spent in a normal 30 man Royal Rumble match is held by Gunther, who lasted for 1 hour 11 minutes and 40 seconds in the 2023 Royal Rumble. Daniel Bryan lasted 1 hour 16 minutes and 5 seconds in the Greatest Royal Rumble which had 50 wrestlers. Rhea Ripley holds the record for the women's match spending 1 hour, 1 minute and 8 seconds when she won in 2023.
Most Eliminations in a Single Rumble Match: The record for the most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble match is jointly held by Braun Strowman, who eliminated 13 opponents in the Greatest Royal Rumble and Brock Lesnar, who also eliminated 13 men in 2020 match. The most eliminations in a single women's Royal Rumble is jointly held by Bianca Belair and Shanya Baszler who both eliminated 8 wrestlers in 2020.
Most Career Royal Rumble Match Wins: Stone Cold Steve Austin holds the record for the most career Royal Rumble match wins, with three victories in 1997, 1998, and 2001.
Shortest Time Spent in a Single Rumble Match: Santino Marella holds the record for the shortest time spent in a single Royal Rumble match, lasting only 1.9 seconds in 2009. Chelsea Green holds the record for the women's match having last just 5 seconds in 2023.
Most Royal Rumble Appearances: Kane holds the record for the most Royal Rumble appearances, having competed in 20 Royal Rumble matches throughout his WWE career having also appeared under the gimmicks Isaac Yankem DDS and Fake Diesel. Kane also hold the record for total eliminations having thrown 46 wrestlers over the top rope in Royal Rumbles. Four women have entered their respective Royal Rumble a record of six times. They are Dana Brooke, Tamina, Natalya and Liv Morgan.
Women to compete in men's Royal Rumble matches: To date, only four women have entered the men's Royal Rumble. They are Chyna, Beth Phoenix, Kharma and Nia Jax. Santino Marella is the only man to have entered a women's Royal Rumble.
Longest cumulative time in Royal Rumble matches: Chris Jericho holds the record for the longest overall time spent in Royal Rumble matches having spent 4 hours, 59 minutes and 33 seconds in the match during his career. Charlotte Flair holds the record for the women's match so far spending 2 hours, 22 minutes and 30 seconds in the match during her career.
